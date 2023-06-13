Tumors, Prime Minister Meloni gives her support to the law for the right to be forgotten oncology

After the campaign and the collection of over one hundred thousand signatures by the Aiom Foundation and after the bill presented last April 4 by the National Council of Economy and Labor (CNEL), the endorsement of the premier arrives today Giorgia Meloni to a law on oncological oblivion. “The government – says the prime minister in a note – is paying close attention to the parliamentary bills on cancer oblivion. For this reason, I asked Health Minister Schillaci to follow the process and ensure the necessary contribution from the executive. The goal we set ourselves is to arrive, in the shortest possible time, at a standard capable of providing answers to an extremely concrete problem which greatly affects the lives of many Italians”. “The government – echoes the Minister Schillaci – follows with interest the parliamentary initiatives concerning the right to be forgotten oncology. And he is ready to lend his support to find adequate solutions to what he considers a particularly important problem for many citizens who have recovered from cancer still forced to face numerous bureaucratic difficulties to return to a normal life”.

The applause of oncologists

Obviously, the reaction of those who have been carrying out the work for the recognition of this right for years was very positive. “Today a signal has arrived that we have been waiting for a long time from the institutions – he says Giordano Beretta, President of the Aiom Foundation – President Meloni expressed herself strongly and decisively in favor of rules to protect a growing number of Italians”. “There are about one million people in our country who have recovered definitively from cancer – he adds Saverio Cinieri, Aiom National President -. They actually have the same life expectancy as those who have never had to deal with an oncological disease. Therefore they must enjoy the same rights in everyday life: from custody of minors to the stipulation of life insurance policies. This does not currently happen and the time has come for Italy to adapt to what is already foreseen, at a legislative level, in various other European countries”. In fact, the law would allow one to no longer be considered a patient 5 years after the end of the neoplasm arose in childhood, and after 10 if it became ill in adulthood.

Even the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce) joins the applause and underlines the importance of speeding up the parliamentary process: “We are committed to urging the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who has received a mandate from the Premier to follow parliamentary work – concludes the President Francesco Cognetti – People recovered from cancer must be free to look to the future without living with the shadow of the disease. It is important to find the consensus of the political forces for the approval of this essential provision. It is a battle of civilization that we must all fight together”.