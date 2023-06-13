Virtual reality is powerful: visit to the VR lab Stanford

Apple, Meta and other tech giants are pushing into virtual worlds with new headsets. If you want to experience what the technology can do, you have to visit the Virtual Reality Lab at Stanford University.

Virtual reality headsets remain a niche product among consumers, but more and more companies are using the technology for employee training. Wraithhao / Getty

“Kneel down,” the police officer yells at me, “get the fuck down!” I raise my hands in the air as I—slowly, one leg at a time—kneel to the floor. All around me I see New York City, next to me my buddy with a basketball under his arm, in front of me two police officers with drawn guns. The sight of the revolvers makes my heart beat faster.