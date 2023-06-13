A dozen judges also asked that Judge Martín Flores not be dismissed

A stir and controversy caused in Córdoba the writing that the vicar Ricardo SeiruttiAuxiliary Bishop of the Church of Córdoba, sent to the Trial Jury, the Attorney General and the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) to expressly request that they not dismiss the judge Francisco Martin Flores.

However, that was not the only request that the Justice of Córdoba received to favor the judge. In the last hours it transpired that At least ten of Flores’s colleagues, all of them civilian judges, also sent a similar request to the Attorney General’s Office weeks ago. a la de Seirutti.

All these formal requests had a correlate in the statement that Flores’ defense attorney, José Cafferata Nores, expressed in the jury last Friday. Basically, he maintained that, if they decide to dismiss the magistrate, the decision is a consequence of the criminal trial.

The letter of controversy

The letter sent by Ricardo Orlando Seirutti García in defense of Judge Francisco Martín Flores was in his personal capacity and not as a representative of the Archdiocese of Córdoba. The vicar is second in the hierarchical rank of the metropolitan episcopal see of the Catholic Church headed by Archbishop Ángel Rossi.

“I clarify that it was a personal request from the auxiliary bishop. He was clarified the reasons and the facts for which the dismissal of the judge has been requested, “the Attorney General, Juan Manuel Delgado, told the media in a brief statement.

what does the writing say

In the letter sent on May 22 to the president of the Prosecution Jury, legislator Julieta Rinaldi, Seirutti begins by stating that he is “auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of the province of Córdoba.

Then he expresses in writing in the first person plural: “Our deep concern about the trial process carried out against Francisco Martín Flores.”

And he adds: “We know Dr. Flores, as it is a magistrate who always exercises his function within the framework of Christian virtues and with the utmost respect for human rights”.

The vicar indicates that the process against the magistrate “undermines the aforementioned guarantee (of innocence) by depriving Judge Flores of being innocent until a sentence says otherwise,” according to what was published. The voice.

He also mentions: “We know that the damage to be produced if he is dismissed may be irreparable”. And it is surprising that the cleric writes that “there are intermediate measures that could be adopted”, without dismissing.

Judge Francisco Martín Flores is accused of five acts of gender violence to the detriment of an ex-partner, in which the perpetrator of sexual abuse with carnal access and illegitimate deprivation of liberty, among other criminal figures, is presumed.