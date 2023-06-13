Jurečka, Hložek, Kuchta, Černý. Silhavy can create an offensive hurricane against the Faeroes

Conquering a tough opponent? This is the real scenario for the Czech national football team in Saturday’s match in the Faroe Islands in the third part of the qualification for the European Championship. The team around captain Tomáš Souček will need energy, creativity, and strength in the offensive. And especially goals. Who makes them up and who shoots them? Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý can be satisfied with the offensive options he currently has.

