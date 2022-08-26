WALK to restore a future without the shadow of the disease to all those who have recovered from a tumor. On September 3, the first awareness-raising march of the “I am not my tumor” campaign will be held in breaking latest news, launched in January by the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) with a collection of signatures: a path of 2.5 and 5 km between the waterfront and the city center to request a law for the right to be forgotten oncology.

Over a million people, despite being healed, find themselves experiencing difficulties in everyday life. In fact, there are numerous discriminations in accessing services, such as taking out insurance and mortgages, adopting a child and hiring at work. Hence the commitment of Aiom, which has promoted a petition that in a few months has collected tens of thousands of signatures. The goal is to reach 100 thousand, so as to deliver them to the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic with the request for a regulation for greater protection of former cancer patients. Thus, Italy would follow the virtuous example of other European countries (France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland and Portugal), which already protect their citizens with a dedicated law. “The results of the campaign so far have been extraordinary”, underlines Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation and new Director of the Medical Oncology Unit of the Santo Spirito Hospital in breaking latest news. “We started in January with the site going online and in a few months we have reached more than 75 thousand signatures”.

Of the 3.6 million people in Italy who have received a cancer diagnosis, 27% are free of the disease. For Beretta, therefore, mobilization is a must: “this is why we decided to take the initiative ‘to the street’, among the people”. And he adds: “We hope to involve both the citizens of the area and tourists along the path of this first walk through breaking latest news – an important point of reference for oncology in Central Italy. We will have with us some of the most active patient associations in Italy, local sports groups, clinics and foundations, all ready to march for a right that can no longer be ignored ”.

The initiative, supported by the Municipality of breaking latest news, will involve part of the city center and the waterfront: it will start from Piazza della Rinascita, where it will be possible to collect the race kits for members but also to proceed with new registrations, and then move north and conclude on the waterfront. The end of the walk will always be in Piazza Salotto: there, whoever wants to, can repeat the route a second time, to reach a total of 5 km.

“Today more than ever it is essential to dedicate oneself to the post-illness quality of life”, declares Saverio Cinieri, Aiom president. “Thanks to innovation, the commitment of researchers and the work of clinicians, in fact, today there are many neoplasms that can be cured or chronic, with a significant increase in the number of people living after a diagnosis. After a certain number of years, depending on the type of cancer, patients are considered clinically cured. What we are asking is that a time limit be set beyond which this can also happen for bureaucracy, as is already the case in various European countries ”.

You can subscribe at this link: https://dirittoallobliotumori.org/camminata-non-competitiva-iononsonoilmiotumore/.