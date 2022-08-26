Home World Drought and climate change: When 2022 became the year of drought and heat – BBC News
  Navin Singh Khadka
  Environment correspondent at BBC International

image source,AFP

image caption,

“Sudden droughts” are more common than droughts caused by prolonged periods of lack of rainfall.

Scientists generally point out that the world is experiencing its most widespread drought in decades, with weather records set in some places. Sudden “sudden droughts” are also becoming more common.

“This year has been a lot of drought in the northern hemisphere,” said Benjamin Cook, a senior scientist at NASA (NASA) who specializes in droughts. “North America, Europe, the Mediterranean and China have suffered simultaneously. Near-record or even record-breaking heat and drought impacts.”

But experts say East Africa, South America, parts of Asia and parts of Australia are also badly affected.

One of the hardest hit areas is the Horn of Africa (Northeast Africa). The lack of water for four consecutive monsoons has prompted Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, a spokesman for a regional trade association (IGAD; an intergovernmental development organization), to call it “the worst drought in 40 years”. This, he said, would pose a food security risk to an estimated 50 million people.

