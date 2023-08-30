Tuscany Launches Free Hepatitis C Screening Program with Goal of Eradicating Virus

Free Hepatitis C Screening Program Launched in Tuscany to Eradicate the Virus

Arezzo, 30 August 2023 – In an effort to combat hepatitis C, a liver infection caused by a virus transmitted through contact with infected blood, the Tuscany Region will launch a free screening program starting Monday, 4 September. Hepatitis C can be cured if diagnosed in time, but it often runs without symptoms and can evolve into severe conditions such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The screening campaign targets individuals born between 1969 and 1989, totaling approximately 920,000 people aged 34 to 54, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, the program is extended to the entire prison population and individuals under public addiction services. The program has already been implemented for over a year, covering almost 20,000 people.

Tuscany’s President, Eugenio Giani, emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “This campaign will be one of the most important actions on the prevention front in the months remaining between now and the end of the year. After the Covid emergency, our energies are now largely concentrated on prevention, useful for the protection of individuals but also for reducing costs for the health system.”

Simone Bezzini, the councilor for the right to health, highlighted the significance of the screening campaign for towns and cities, saying, “A commitment is renewed that saw the Tuscany Region at the forefront in the past… What we are doing now is investing in secondary prevention: starting from a quick diagnosis, it is, in fact, possible to identify people unaware that they have hepatitis C and guarantee them timely access to treatment.”

The Tuscany Region website provides information and operational instructions for participating in the screening, including the dates, times, and offices of the voluntary associations and Local Health Authorities where the tests can be conducted.

The screening process involves a rapid fingerstick test on capillary blood to search for anti-HCV antibodies. Results are available within minutes. Tuscany received 4,962,000 euros from the state to cover the costs of the screening, allowing for free testing for citizens.

There are 122 association offices and 38 local health authorities throughout Tuscany where the screening can be done. Individuals already known to be infected with hepatitis C will be excluded from the screening. However, regular blood donors are encouraged to participate if they meet the age requirements.

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the HCV virus, which is transmitted through contact with infected blood. The infection is often asymptomatic and can pose long-term health risks such as cirrhosis, liver cancer, rheumatological and hematological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes mellitus.

Risk factors include intravenous substance use, unhygienic aesthetic procedures (tattoos, piercings, etc.), sharing contaminated personal objects, and certain sexual behaviors. Transfusions before 1991 also pose a risk, as donor testing for hepatitis C was not introduced until then.

The number of people seeking treatment for hepatitis C has increased in recent years, with 3,357 individuals seeking medical help between 1 January 2015 and 31 September 2021. The implementation of new viral agents has led to the treatment of 14,016 subjects since 2015, resulting in a reduction in the circulation of the virus.

With the new screening initiative, the Tuscany Region aims to further reduce the prevalence of hepatitis C and protect the health of its residents.