Bavaria election 2023: You must bring these documents with you to the election

In Bavaria, the state elections will take place on October 8th. In order to be able to vote, you need certain documents that you have to present at the polling station. Here you can find out what they are.

In order to be admitted to the elections in Bavaria, you need documents that you have to carry with you. You should definitely have this with you:

1. Do I have to have my voting card with me?

You will receive the polling card four to six weeks before the election. There you will find all the important information in which polling station and in which room you can cast your vote. If you have not received the voting notification or cannot find it, you can still vote in Bavaria – as long as you are on the voter list. To find out, you can call your Citizens’ Registration Office or your town and municipality.

2. An identity document must urgently be taken to the election

While the election notification can be taken with you as an option, an identification document must be presented to the election workers in any case. This can be the identity card or the passport. If your document has expired, that is not an obstacle either. The pass serves primarily to identify you based on the photograph. You cannot vote without an ID card.

3. What do I have to consider when casting my vote?

In Germany, political elections are secret ballots. That means you are alone in the polling booth. If you need an assistant due to a physical disability, this person can also go into the voting booth. Before doing so, however, they must identify themselves to the electoral board of the polling station.

4. Can I take my mobile phone into the voting booth?

In principle, you can also take your mobile phone with you into the voting booth. Telephoning in the cabin is not specifically prohibited. However, the secrecy of the ballot must also be maintained here.

After it is difficult to understand whether it is a normal phone call or a video call, the electoral board can also prevent this: Taking pictures or filming in the cabin is prohibited.

