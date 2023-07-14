TV times and where to see live tennis matches

Today’s matches at the tournament Wimbledon of tennis: in the field for the men’s semifinals Sinner-Djokovic e Alcaraz-Medvedev. This is an important day because only for the third time in history there is an Italian player in the semifinals of the Championships. Sinner will open the program against Djokovic, who he had already challenged a year ago in the quarterfinals. The other Alcaraz-Medvedev semifinal will follow. The semi-finals can be followed live on Sky TV, on channel 201. Streaming visible on Sky Go and NOW, by the respective subscribers.

Today’s schedule at Wimbledon

2.30 pm Sinner-Djokovic followed by: Alcaraz-Medvedev

Sinner-Djokovic today on TV at Wimbledon: time and where to see it

Where to see the match of Alcaraz against Medvedev at the tennis tournament on live TV

Wimbledon men’s semifinals: times and schedule

Wimbledon 2023, today’s program: Sinner-Djokovic Alcaraz-Medvedev on the tennis tournament

