TV times and where to see live tennis matches

Today’s matches at the tournament Wimbledon of tennis: in the field for the men’s semifinals Sinner-Djokovic e Alcaraz-Medvedev. This is an important day because only for the third time in history there is an Italian player in the semifinals of the Championships. Sinner will open the program against Djokovic, who he had already challenged a year ago in the quarterfinals. The other Alcaraz-Medvedev semifinal will follow. The semi-finals can be followed live on Sky TV, on channel 201. Streaming visible on Sky Go and NOW, by the respective subscribers.

Today’s schedule at Wimbledon

2.30 pm Sinner-Djokovic followed by: Alcaraz-Medvedev

Sinner-Djokovic today on TV at Wimbledon: time and where to see it

Jannik Sinner e Novak Djokc will face each other in the afternoon in the semifinal of Wimbledon. The match will start at 14:30 on the central field. The match can be followed live on Sky TV, which will broadcast the match exclusively on channels 201 (Sky Sport Summer) and 203 (Sky Sport Tennis). Streaming possible for subscribers with Sky Go and NOW. Commentary by Pero and Bertolucci.

Where to see the match of Alcaraz against Medvedev at the tennis tournament on live TV

Instead, they will play the semifinal of the upper part of the scoreboard Carlos Alcaraz e Daniil Medvedev, respectively number 1 and 3 on the board. The match will start immediately after the one between Djokovic and Sinner. Alcaraz-Medvedev will not start before 17:30 and will be broadcast on Sky, on channels 201 and 203. Streaming with Sky Go and NOW. Commentary by Boschetto and Ljubicic.

Wimbledon men’s semifinals: times and schedule

This is the day of the semifinals of the Wimbledon tournament. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will take the field first, for the match that all Italian fans are waiting for. The match will start at 14:30, followed by the challenge between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Wimbledon 2023, today’s program: Sinner-Djokovic Alcaraz-Medvedev on the tennis tournament

The semi-finals of the Wimbledon tournament are played today. The first is the one that most interests Italian enthusiasts. Because Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will take the field. Jannik is the third Italian to play in the semifinal of the most prestigious tournament in the world, it will be very tough against those who have already won this tournament on 7 occasions. Then Alcaraz and Medvedev, in a match that will be equally awaited.

