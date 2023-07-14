Travail in the library with “Il Santo”: beating Berlusconi post mortem

Marco Travaglio comes out with the new book on Berlusconi

It comes out tomorrow, July 14, in bookstores and on newsstands with the Fatto Quotidiano, Marco Travaglio’s new book “THE SAINT – They beatify B. to continue to commit a crime. The definitive book to not forget anything “, edited by Paperfirst (528 pp, €17).

The presentation sheet of the book

The orphan scam for the Arcore villa. The “Mangano factor”, the pact with Cosa Nostra and the money to the bosses. Milan 2 and the P2 loggia. Craxi’s Fininvest-saving decrees. The Offshore Empire. Judges bought. The Mondadori theft. The descent into the field. The conflict of interest. Bribes, black funds, false accounting, tax fraud. The 60 ad personam and ad company laws.

The purges of Montanelli, Biagi, Santoro, Luttazzi & C. The mess-ups with the centre-left. The sale of senators. The international fools. Serial lies. The minors. The escorts. The bunga bunga at Villa San Martino, at Palazzo Grazioli and at Villa Certosa. The paid witnesses and accomplices in jail instead of him. The sentences: from acquittals for committing the crime to conviction. The inventory of the damages to Italy. The best interceptions on the mafia, newspapers, Rai and home orgies. And the final sanctification.

The definitive book with everything we need to know and remember to avoid the worst danger: Berlusconi without Berlusconi.

Who is Marco Travaglio

Marco Travaglio is director of il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper he helped found. He worked with Indro Montanelli at il Giornale and at La Voce. Then he wrote for various newspapers, including Sette, il Giorno, l’Indipendente, Cuore, il Borghese, l’Espresso, la Repubblica, l’Unità. He is the author of many best sellers, including: The Smell of Money (with Elio Veltri, Editori Riuniti 2001), The Disappearance of Facts (Il Saggiatore 2006), Long Live the King! (Chiarelettere 2013), It was the mafia (Chiarelettere 2014), Indro: il 900 (Rizzoli 2021) and, published by Paper First, B. come Basta! (2018), Founding Godfathers (with Marco Lillo, 2018), Glorious Liars (2020), The Secrets of Conticide (2021) and War Fools (2023).

