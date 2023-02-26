The farina 00 it is one of the most used flours in the kitchen in Italy and in many other countries. However, in recent years there has been talk of its potential danger to human health. In this article, we’ll explore what 00 flour is, what the risks are associated with consuming it, and what you can do to reduce the potential risks.

Type 00 flour it is the white flour that is processed the most and is obtained by grinding the grain of wheat with the elimination of the germ which contains vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and amino acids, and the bran which is rich in fiber.

By deleting these items, the flour becomes low in nutrients and poses a risk to human health. It has a high glycemic index, meaning it is immediately digested and absorbed by our body causing a spike in blood sugar.

Rising blood sugar can lead to a number of serious health issues, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, 00 flour has also been associated with increased chronic inflammation in the body.

Valid alternatives to 00 flour

The continuous use of these refined products is harmful to our body. It would therefore be advisable to use other types of flour that do not have such a negative impact on health.

It is therefore recommended to use whole grain or unrefined floursor better still grind organic durum wheat directly in your own homes through the purchase of home stone mills.

For the more innovative, the controversial insect-based flours can also be used.