Joe Elliott spoke about his hospitalization in Colombia

In the middle of the presentation of Def Leppard at Simón Bolívar, vocalist Joe Elliott took the opportunity to send a message of thanks to the medical team that he attended and that, thanks to them, he was able to sing in less than ten hours after his health mishap.

In an amateur video recorded by one of the concert attendees, the moment in which Joe Elliott he took a few minutes from the presentation to thank the medical team: “Before continuing, I want to congratulate all the staff at the Marly Hospital, who took care of me last night when I was feeling a little unwell, we call it altitude sickness. I don’t have another word for it, I don’t know what else to say, but I did it, you did it, and thank you, that’s why I’m here.”

The reason Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott was hospitalized

Joe Elliott was admitted to a clinic in the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca, because he suffered from altitude sickness. Also known as ‘Mountain Sickness’ or ‘Altitude Sickness’, It is a physical discomfort caused by difficulty adapting to low oxygen pressure at high altitude. Although most cases of altitude sickness are moderate, in some cases it can be fatal, which is why Joe Elliott was rushed to the emergency room.

The symptoms of altitude sickness usually appear hours after arriving at a place at high altitude. These include headache, nausea, shortness of breath, and also the inability to do physical activity. Mild cases resolve in one to three days, but severe cases may require oxygen, medication, and transfer to a lower altitude.

