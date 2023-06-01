U20 World Cup – England-Italy 1-2: Baldanzi-Devine back and forth, then Casadei’s penalty in the 87th minute. And now the Quarters!

In the quagmire of the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Carmine Nunziata’s Azzurrini Under 20s beat England 2-1 (winners of group E against Uruguay, Tunisia and Iraq) with a show of grit and quality. Baldanzi’s advantage in the 8th minute was fabulous, to be answered by Devine in the 24th minute. In the final, however, comes the decisive penalty converted by Casadei, who leads the scorers chart of the world competition with 5 goals. Deserved victory at the end of a real team performance, to be framed. And now, quarterfinals with Colombia, victorious 5-1 over Slovakia. Appointment on Saturday 3 June, again at 11 pm Italian time.

ALL THE NEWS RELATED TO THE UNDER 20 WORLD CUP

The scoreboard

Serie B Frosinone, red disc against Genoa. Como, what a trio in Terni! 12/19/2022 AT 21:43

ENGLAND U20-ITALY U20 1-2

England (3-4-3): Cox; Quansah (90’+7 Delap), Edwards, Humphreys (90’+9 Doyle); Norton-Cuffy (63′ Oyegoke), Scott, Chukwuemeka, Vale (90’+9 Edozie); Devine, Scarlett, Joseph (63′ Gyabi). Ct: Foster.

Italia (4-3-1-2): desplanches; Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Guarino, Turicchia; Casadei, Prati, Toilers; Baldanzi (90’+3 Young); Ambrosino (74′ Ambrosino), FP Esposito (90’+3 Fiumanò). Coach: Nunziata.

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (Brazil)

Gol: 8′ Baldanzi (It), 24′ Devine (In), 87′ rig. Casadei (It).

Assist: Ambrosino (It, 0-1), Scarlett (In, 1-1).

Note – Recovery: 4+11. Ammonites: Fontanarosa, Quansah.

The match report in 8 key moments

8′ – ITALY’S GOAL WITH BALDANZI! Beautiful action by Italy and started by the Empoli playmaker who supports Ambrosino who, with a lifted shot from a right winger sends deep into number 10 who, face to face with Cox and passed into the middle of the English central defenders , make no mistake! The England goalkeeper touches the ball but can’t stop him going to the back of the bag! What quality: 0-1!

Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, 31 May 2023, England-Italy: the joy of the Azzurrini after the momentary lead signed by Tommaso Baldanzi (Getty Images) See also Why you should dust off especially on windy days Credit Foto Getty Images

16′ – ENGLAND CROSS WITH DEVINE! Surprise conclusion, from the left: what a risk for Italy!

20′ – ITALY COUNSELOR PLAYED BY ESPOSITO! England recovers in extremis: Casadei was ready to arrive at full speed!

21′ – BALDANZI LEAVES TO THE EDGE OF THE AREA AND RELEASES THE RIGHT-RIGHT! Ground shot ending between Cox’s boxing gloves!

24′ – ENGLAND’S GOAL WITH DEVINE! Foster’s team equalized in Italy’s best moment. The ball was recovered in midfield, a cross from the left by Scarlett and a flat volley by the winger from Tottenham born in 2004: 1-1!

Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, 31 May 2023, England-Italy: Alfie Devine’s 1-1 goal (Getty Images) Credit Foto Getty Images

55′ – GREAT OPPORTUNITY ITALY WITH CASADEI! Ambrosino vertically for the former Inter who turns left-footed: low shot that shaves the post, but there was offside by the Reading player, on loan from Chelsea.

71′ – VERY INSIDIOUS COUNTER-FOOT BY THE ENGLISH! Restart at full speed by Devine, then Guarino risks with a crash at Desplaches at the exit!

87′ – ITALY’S GOAL WITH CASADEI FROM A PENALTY! Penalty awarded after a long VAR consultation by the Brazilian referee Ramon Abatti Abel. The former Intere midfielder who now plays for Reading (on loan from Chelsea) hits the chest and finishes from the edge with a blow that collides with Quansah’s body. However, it will be noted that the rejection took place with the arm not exactly attached to the body by the Bristol Rovers defender. From the spot, Casadei’s fireball under seven, unstoppable trajectory for Cox and 1-2!

Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, 31 May 2023, England-Italy: Cesare Casadei celebrates after scoring the goal in the final 1-2 draw (Getty Images) See also The importance of fibers: here's which foods to find them in Credit Foto Getty Images

The best

Baldanzi. Inspired by an Ambrosino with golden feet, he scores the opening goal and places himself as a man everywhere in the blue attack. But, in fact, praise also to Ambrosino himself, Casadei, Prati, Francesco Pio Esposito… Clamorous choral performance by Carmine Nunziata’s formation!

The worst

Edwards. Too many turnovers back there by the Peterorough defender. He suffers excessively from the pressing of the Azzurrini.

The social moment

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

Premier League Casadei, nightmare debut with Chelsea U21: immediately sent off 01/09/2022 AT 12:48