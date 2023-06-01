Jilin Province: Celebrate “June 1” and enjoy childhood

Original Title: Celebrating “June 1st” and Enjoying Childhood

As the “June 1” International Children’s Day is approaching, kindergartens across Jilin Province have held various and colorful activities to celebrate the children’s festival together.

On the morning of May 29th, the No. 2 Kindergarten of the Changchun Municipal Government held a gala themed on “Taste Hometown Culture and Enjoy Colorful Childhood”, creating a dream world themed on “The Beauty of My Hometown in My Eyes”. In front of the graffiti wall, the children used colorful brushes to outline their imaginations. On the stage, the versatile babies showed themselves to the fullest. They turned into beautiful peacocks and danced, played with the roller freely like a magician, and danced lightly between the bamboo poles like elves…

On the morning of May 31, the No. 3 Kindergarten of Longjing City carefully prepared and carried out the first parent-child fun sports meeting to celebrate “June 1” with “listening to children and growing up together”. The children, their fathers and mothers wear uniforms and play games together. Parent-child games such as “Rooster Laying Eggs”, “Climb Together on Cloth”, “Chasing Piglets” and “Chasing after Me” were wonderful. All the little athletes turned into little warriors who burst out with courage, full of enthusiasm and vigor. The parents devoted themselves wholeheartedly and actively cooperated, cheers, shouts, and cheers filled the entire kindergarten. After the game session, the kindergarten prepared rich snacks, fruits and nutritious lunches for parents and children. Everyone sat around and shared parent-child time.

On the morning of May 29, Benz Kindergarten in Changchun Automobile Development Zone specially invited fire officers and soldiers from the Kaida North Street Fire Rescue Station of the Automobile Development Brigade to carry out a vivid fire safety education activity for the children.

The rapid alarm sounded the prelude to the fire safety drill. Based on the principle of “safety first”, the teachers organized the children to evacuate quickly in an orderly manner. After arriving at the designated evacuation place, they counted the number of people and reported the evacuation situation to ensure safe evacuation The exercise was successfully completed.

At the event site, the children and uncle firefighters had a competition in firefighting uniforms. The firefighters also introduced the functions of the fire truck and the use of fire tools to the teachers and students one by one. The children walked into the fire truck and boarded the ladder truck for personal experience, and had close contact with various fire fighting equipment. This special experience made The children were so excited. The children enhanced their awareness of fire safety through personal experience and practical experience.

On May 31, Changchun Experimental Kindergarten held a parent-child sports meeting with the theme of “Fun Childhood and Growth Together”. The bright five-star red flag was slowly raised amidst the resounding national anthem. The children stood at attention with their parents and solemnly saluted the national flag.

The protagonists of the “Six Day” Children’s Day are the children. The children in the big class brought the basketball exercise “Experimental Baby Celebrating Children’s Day”, and the little warriors in the middle class started the interesting and game-breaking game “Confident Little “Warrior”, the children in the small group went to battle with their parents and performed “Rainbow Color Dream” for everyone. Under the protection of their parents, the children in the kindergarten group played a game called “Little Carp Leaping over the Dragon’s Gate”… Every game is Fun and exciting, the game field echoed with applause and laughter, turning into a sea of ​​joy.

On May 30, the Manchu Kindergarten in Yitong Manchu Autonomous County held the fifth large-scale theme parent-child sports meeting of “China Dream Aviation Dream” to celebrate the “Six Day” Children’s Day. A group of lovely children, under the guidance of the teacher and the cooperation of their parents, transported the “satellite” back to the voyage, took the “space shuttle”, and took the “spaceship to the sky”. The parent-child sports meeting stimulated children’s interest in exploring the universe and planted a seed of space dream in their hearts. (Reporter Li Kaiyu)

