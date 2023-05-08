Home » Tried new systems of radio communication with pilots
Tried new systems of radio communication with pilots

Tried new systems of radio communication with pilots

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports: “We work closely with the riders and the teams. Race control communication with the riders has been a priority in recent years. In 2020 the riders complained about the visibility of the flags, with the need to know what was happening on the track, for example the presence of rain or accidents.So in 2020 we did a test at Misano, but the riders weren’t very convinced of the system, they didn’t feel at ease and there was too much noise. We have therefore decided to go the route of LED panels and make them mandatory on all circuits since last year. It has been a great success, the drivers are very happy and I think it represents a great progress in terms of yellow flags, and of all kinds, as well as for transmitting information to the riders during races and practice sessions. We are very satisfied with the LED panels. They are now present at all stages of the calendar.”

