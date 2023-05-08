Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent congratulatory messages to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 6 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent a congratulatory message on May 6 to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation. In their congratulatory messages, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan pointed out that the world is currently undergoing profound and complex changes, and the international community is facing many unprecedented challenges. Both China and the UK are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and should take a long-term and strategic perspective to jointly promote the historic trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results. China is willing to work together with the UK to enhance people-to-people friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to better benefit the two countries and the world with a stable and mutually beneficial China-UK relationship. (Editor in charge: Fan Xiaoting)

