The Youth Work Special Meeting of the Municipal Party Committee’s Group Work Joint Conference and the Pilot Work Promotion Meeting for Youth Development-oriented City Construction Held

On the morning of May 6, the Youth Work Special Meeting of the Joint Conference of the Municipal Party Committee’s Group Work and the Pilot Work Promotion Meeting for Youth Development-oriented City Construction were held. Hong Limin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, attended and delivered a speech, and responsible comrades of relevant counties, districts and municipal units participated.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the Youth Work Special Meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Group Work Joint Conference, listened to the report on the drafting of the “Implementation Plan for the Pilot Project of Hebi City Youth Development-oriented City Construction (Draft for Comment)” and the opinions and suggestions of relevant units, and focused on the next step The work was arranged and deployed.

Hong Limin pointed out that building a youth development-oriented city is not only a realistic need for building a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era, but also an inevitable choice for in-depth implementation of innovation-driven, science and education, and talent-strengthening strategies to enhance urban competitiveness. “The best embodiment of the business environment.

Hong Limin emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the education of youth ideals and beliefs, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to build a soul, educate and guide the majority of young people to build a solid foundation of faith, and unswervingly listen to and follow the party. It is necessary to grasp the key points, focus on tasks such as “seven focus on optimization” and “five organization mobilization”, continuously enrich youth development policies, and actively build a platform for youth meritorious service. We must focus on integrating resources and cohesive forces, continue to work hard on top-level design, project promotion, and brand building, and strive to gather youthful wisdom and strength for urban development, and continue to promote the construction of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era to achieve greater results .