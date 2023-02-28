The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complain too bitterly

Due to the soaring price of tomatoes in the market and the shortage of supply, pizza, a popular food in the UK, may be forced to change the recipe of the base sauce – instead of tomato sauce base, it can only be replaced with vegetable sauce base or “white cake” with only cheese “.

The British “Guardian” quoted the British Italian Chefs Association as saying on the 26th that in the past year, the price of fresh tomatoes per box has risen from about 5 pounds to 20 pounds; the price of canned tomatoes has also doubled, from 15 pounds per box. up to £30.

Enzo Oliveri, president of the UK-Italian Chefs Association, said that member restaurants usually import tomatoes from Italy, Spain or Morocco, but there are “shortages everywhere”, and the current situation is “very difficult” for Italian restaurants and “can’t see to any hope”.

Oliveri said some restaurants had to modify their menus to serve pizza and pasta without tomato sauce. There are also chefs experimenting with cheese, zucchini and eggplant instead of tomatoes for sauces.