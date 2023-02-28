Home World The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complained too bitterly.
World

The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complained too bitterly.

by admin
The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complained too bitterly.

The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complain too bitterly

2023-02-27 21:19:09 Source: Nomad Star Edit: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Due to the soaring price of tomatoes in the market and the shortage of supply, pizza, a popular food in the UK, may be forced to change the recipe of the base sauce – instead of tomato sauce base, it can only be replaced with vegetable sauce base or “white cake” with only cheese “.

The British “Guardian” quoted the British Italian Chefs Association as saying on the 26th that in the past year, the price of fresh tomatoes per box has risen from about 5 pounds to 20 pounds; the price of canned tomatoes has also doubled, from 15 pounds per box. up to £30.

Enzo Oliveri, president of the UK-Italian Chefs Association, said that member restaurants usually import tomatoes from Italy, Spain or Morocco, but there are “shortages everywhere”, and the current situation is “very difficult” for Italian restaurants and “can’t see to any hope”.

Oliveri said some restaurants had to modify their menus to serve pizza and pasta without tomato sauce. There are also chefs experimenting with cheese, zucchini and eggplant instead of tomatoes for sauces.

The price of tomatoes is too high. British restaurants launch white pizza: Netizens complain too bitterly

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Wizz Air to suspend its flights to and...

Ukraine, Banksy’s child becomes the symbolic stamp of...

all the numbers of the 2022 budget between...

Tiktok removed from government devices in the US...

First game won in the major circuit for...

How to get rid of ants from the...

Zelensky fired the commander of the Ukrainian joint...

daily horoscope for February 28 | Entertainment

Not only Palermo, Cosenza-Reggina derby, Parma-Pisa for the...

On the streets of Syracuse, “empty hospitals? Doctors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy