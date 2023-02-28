Home Entertainment It was exposed that Liu Yaren injected propofol once every 5 days and injected more than 100 times in two years-China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports on the 27th, the drug-related case of actor Yoo Ah-in has now become clear. The police conducted a detailed investigation on him, saying that Yoo Ah-in injected propofol hundreds of times, which is shocking.

According to the news, Yoo Ah In injected propofol every 5 days, more than 100 injections in two years. Among them, Liu Yaren injected 73 times a total of 4400 ml of propofol in the year before last, with an average of 60 ml each time. The sleep endoscope used 5 to 12 milliliters, and Liu’s dosage was 5 to 12 times the normal range. The police suspected that Liu increased the dose in order to prolong the anesthesia time. The professor of pharmacy said: If poisoned, 30 ml will not be effective, then 50 ml is needed, and the dose must be increased with poisoning to achieve the same effect.

At the same time, the police also found that Liu Yaren was smoking marijuana during the hair test. Not only that, but also a third drug was found. The type of the third drug has not been disclosed. Such a serious drug-taking behavior also made netizens express their disbelief.

