U20 World Cup, Italy beats Colombia and flies to the semifinals

Among the best four in the world. L’Italia Under 20 enters the semi-finals of the World Cup by beating, in the quarter of San Juanthe Colombia with a dry 3-1. The journey of the coach’s Azzurrini continues Carmine Nunziata who, in the world championship underway in Argentina, after having eliminated England in the round of 16, detach the pass for the penultimate act with a convincing performance and a well-deserved victory. Once again we are among the drivers Cesare Casadei e Thomas Baldanzi.

U20 World Cup, the Italy of perfect strangers. Talents never seen in Serie A by Claudio Cucciatti

02 June 2023





The former Inter midfielder owned by Chelsea, in the 9th minute, scored the sixth goal of his sensational tournament, breaking the deadlock with an assist from Empoli’s attacking midfielder. In the 36th minute the sides are reversed, Casadei serves Baldanzi and the 2-0 score arrives with which the Azzurri end the first half. In the second half, ready to go, and Esposito scores the 3-0 goal again with an assist from Baldanzi. Colombia doesn’t fit and tries to reopen it in the 4th minute of the second half with a goal from Torres. The result does not change even after a very long recovery, the Azzurrini win 3-1 and go to the semifinals where they await the winner of tomorrow’s match between South Korea and Nigeria.