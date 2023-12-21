UACh Awarded Project for the Promotion and Prevention of Mental Health in Students

The Austral University of Chile (UACh) has been awarded the project “Integrated strategy for the promotion and prevention of mental health in students of the Austral University of Chile, an institutional challenge” (AUS23101). This project was awarded within the framework of the Institutional Development Fund (FDI) competition 2023 by the Ministry of Education. The aim of the competition is to provide funding for development proposals in strategic areas for higher education institutions.

The main objective of this project is to contribute to the promotion of mental health and the prevention of suicidal risk among undergraduate and graduate students of the University. The project will achieve this through institutional strategies that strengthen well-being and academic progression.

Professor Carolina Zambrano, the Director of the project and Director of Student Affairs at the university, emphasized that the project consolidates over 10 years of work at the University and is focused on the student community across all of its headquarters and campuses. The goal is to focus on well-being, rather than solely on the alterations that occur in mental health.

The initiative is also innovative in its approach, as it is oriented towards clinical aspects even before detection. The main focus is to intervene in the genesis of the alterations, especially during the crucial phase in the lives of students, which significantly influences and impacts their future development.

The proposal was highlighted at the national level in terms of evaluation, receiving the highest final score among the 17 projects selected by the Ministry of Education. This recognition underscores the importance and potential impact of the project in promoting mental health and preventing mental health issues among students.