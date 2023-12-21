Home » Icelandic volcano appears to calm down, but eruption could continue for months
News

Icelandic volcano appears to calm down, but eruption could continue for months

by admin

© AP

After a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula erupted in full force on Monday evening, the intensity of those eruptions was much lower on Wednesday. Yet the danger has not passed: the lava can still rise to the surface for months.

So far, Iceland has been somewhat fortunate with how the eruption in southwestern Iceland is progressing. The released lava is still not flowing towards the evacuated village of Grindavik and the nearby power plant. In addition, Monday evening’s impressive lava fountains have given way to more modest lava splashes and activity has been reduced to two craters, down from three previously. “It’s clear that it’s less and less lava flow,” Halldor Geirsson of the University of Iceland’s Institute of Earth Sciences told Sky News.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

But the question remains what the future will bring. The Icelandic meteorological service IMO warns that the eruption is far from over and takes into account the formation of new fissures closer to Grindavik. Icelandic Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson also says the eruption could continue for months.

According to him, the volcano erupted in “the right place”, without lava flowing into Grindavik. However, the four thousand evacuated residents of the fishing village will not be able to return home soon, the minister believes. The village would remain closed until December 28, while residents still hoped on Monday – before the eruption – that they would be able to celebrate Christmas at home.

See also  Turkmenistan emphasized in the Human Rights Council that Hong Kong-related and Xinjiang-related issues are China’s internal affairs and support the position of the Chinese government|Turkmenistan|Human Rights Council|China's internal affairs_Sina News

According to Geirsson, the eruption could stop this weekend or next week, but the lava flows could also continue at a slower pace for weeks or months. “The most likely scenario is that it just stops. But if that happens, the pressure in the magma chamber will increase again, which may cause another eruption after a few weeks,” he says.

There is still no danger to air traffic, because no ash cloud has been released high in the air that could damage aircraft. But emissions from the volcano threaten to reach the capital Reykjavik, about forty kilometers away, and cause air pollution there, the IMO warns.

The police also have their hands full with disaster tourists who want to witness the eruption. The Icelanders themselves in particular are born ‘volcano freaks’ and gathered together on Monday evening to catch a glimpse of the natural spectacle.

© EPA-EFE

© EPA-EFE

The village of Grindavik on Tuesday, near the eruption. — © AFP

You may also like

El Salvador International Airport, serves 15 thousand passengers...

It is “absurd” to include Ricardo Salgado in...

Doctors and health insurance funds enter into a...

Elder Dayán and Carlos Bloom unite their careers

Jishishan Earthquake Rescue is Fast and Effective, China’s...

Unity Bank Provides Multimillion Construction Loan for Clinton...

Sebastián Yatra closes ‘Christmas by Starlite’ dedicating his...

US orders Eagle Pass and El Paso rail...

Environmental NGO seeks change towards a circular fashion...

Confronting Beijing: Philippine President Marcos says Manila stands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy