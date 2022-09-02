Is the familiar assassin coming back?

Ubisoft Ubisoft announced today (2nd) on its official Twitter of Assassin’s Creed that it will release the latest work in the “Assassin’s Creed” series “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” in the recent online event Ubisoft Forward. And this event is expected to be held at 3:00 am Taiwan time on September 11, fans of the Assassin’s Creed series must pay attention.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

The official has only disclosed the official name of the game and the promotional image this time, and there is no information about Assassin’s Creed Illusion. However, there have actually been various breaking news on the Internet. For example, on Twitter, some netizens shared the cover photo of the game “Assassin’s Creed Phantom” that was suspected to be outflow. The text “The Forty Thieves Quest” was printed on it, which was speculated to be related to “Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves” from the Middle East folk tales collection “One Thousand and One Nights”.

A French YouTuber who is familiar with this project once said that the background of the story of “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” is set in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq in the 860s, and the protagonist is Bassim, a supporting role in “Viking Age” who made his debut in the work. In addition to retaining the classic “Hawkeye Vision” of the past, the game will also add “Rocky Vision” and so on. However, none of the above information has been officially confirmed yet, and we will have to wait until the official information is released on September 11. Let us wait patiently together!