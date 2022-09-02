Directed by Zhu Fengxian, produced by Huang Zihuan and Wu Jianxiong, starring Hui Yinghong, Wu Dairong and Wu Qianyu, and starring Chen Beier and Yang Tianyu, the movie “My Extraordinary Parents” was released today, and released character posters and word-of-mouth specials.Film adapted fromDirector Zhu FengxianThe real-life deeds of the book convey the family affection that is warm and healed by telling the family fetters and intimacy in the visually impaired family. Up to now, the film has a score of 9.3 points on Maoyan, and it has received tears of praise from many audiences.

Bring home the warmest smile, a family of three reproduces the “Happy Moment”

The film tells the family story of the visually impaired parents Zhu Guoqiang (played by Wu Dairong), Gan Xiaohong (played by Hui Yinghong) and their daughter Zhu Zhixin (played by Wu Qianyu) who guard each other. Although born in a visually impaired family, Zhu Zhixin has a pair of bright eyes. Since childhood, she used language to describe the beauty of the world to her parents, and has always been by her parents’ side. With the advent of puberty, she has a talent for painting and is eager to study abroad and pursue her personal ideals. The intergenerational conflicts about freedom and bondage, ideal and family lie between mother and daughter instantaneously, and the family atmosphere is like walking on thin ice. But when the opportunity really came, she realized that she couldn’t let go of this family…

In the release poster, although the family is in different environments, their faces are filled with happy and friendly smiles, showing the “little people, small families” who love life and are optimistic. The trivialities of “chai, rice, oil, and salt” in family life, casual quarrels and laughter between day and night, are not only the real life portrayal of the director’s family, but also the epitome of thousands of ordinary families in China. The film starts from the family story of a visually impaired family, covering emotional topics such as personal ideal pursuit, intergenerational conflict and reconciliation, and the influence of the original family, making people more and more cherish the happiness in ordinary life.





Directly hit the softest place in the heart, and the family story has received “a wave of praise”

From the “Two-way Healing” special released this time, it can be seen that many viewers are immersed in the film and have tears in their eyes, and some viewers contact reality after watching the film to think about kinship, and they are moved. During the post-screening interview, the audience was full of praise for the movie, and said emotionally: “It’s very real, it’s moving, and it touches the softest part of the heart”, “It’s rare to see such a clean and pure movie”, ” Family relationships are not about what I need, what I think, or what I think, but more about empathy”; and the audience opened up their hearts without hesitation, expressing that they had also experienced a period of rebelliousness when they were sixteen or seventeen years old, longing for freedom and longing for freedom. Leaving his parents, he said frankly: “Although we are rebellious, we know who we love”.

The film not only won the love and support of the audience, but also successfully triggered a “wave of praise” from professionals in the circle. In the special episode, Huang Baiming fully supported it, saying that this is a good film with a clear theme and deep emotion, and I hope everyone will support it. Previously,Gigi Leung, DillonHe also made a surprise appearance at the special viewing site of “My Extraordinary Parents” and recommended the film with tears. Gigi Leung choked up and said: “As a director, it is very touching to be able to film the story of my parents!” Dillon was even more tearful and recommended the film, saying: “Because this drama makes people see hope, This is the truth, goodness and beauty of human nature.” With scarce realistic themes, heartwarming family stories, and superb acting skills,“My Extraordinary Parents”Widely acclaimed, it is a warm and healing, family must-see masterpiece.





The film is produced by Tianma Films and Television Culture (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Oriental Film Production Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong, China), Local Production Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong, China), Hong Kong Film Development Fund and Creative Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China), Shanghai Mingzhao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tianma United Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Foshan Dongtian Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Xiaoxiang Film Group Co., Ltd., Hunan Manhao Film Co., Ltd., Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Joint issue. The movie “My Extraordinary Parents” is released today, looking forward to meeting you in the theater!

