Doctors order: stop night shifts alone for medical guards After the attack, the Order of Doctors intervened, with the proposal to provide for the presence of the Army and the forces of order, first of all in the hospitals at greatest risk because they are in more disadvantaged areas. It is also thought of a stop to night shifts in the medical guards if the professional works alone, envisaging agreements with the 118 for night assistance. The idea comes from the president of the federation of doctors’ orders Filippo Anelli, who explains: “This could represent an effective model for countering the phenomenon of aggression against doctors and healthcare professionals”.

Udine, the resident victim of attempted strangulation: “I will leave the medical profession” The vice president in charge of Health Riccardi, at the end of the meeting with the two doctors, specified that “first of all, the two women are fine. They talked to us about what happened and how they lived this bad experience” .

“There are various measures on which we must work together with the Healthcare Company to improve the safety conditions of healthcare personnel, but the main ones are the increase in video surveillance capacity and the supervisory capacity of someone who can intervene”, he added Riccardi.

The general director of Asufc, Friuli Centrale University Health Authority, Denis Caporale also took part in the meeting. “Phenomena like these are repeating themselves – continued Riccardi – we live in a tense society, but behaviors like those that have occurred are objectively unjustifiable. We must improve the safety conditions of the operators, creating safer, supervised and supervised structures – he continued – both in urban and marginal areas, by enhancing telemedicine”.

“And then the medical guard – he concluded – is an activity that should be carried out at home, so there is a whole series of measures to be reviewed, with an investment in territorial health care”.