[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 11, 2023]On January 11, 2023, the third round of the 2022-2023 Korean KB Kookmin Bank Go League regular season kicked off. Taiwan’s “Treasure Island Elite Team” lost 1 to 3 to South Korea “Pohang Steelers”, currently the Taiwan team has a record of 1 win and 2 losses, with 3 points.

2022-2023 Season Korean Go League Standings and Competition Status

For the first time, this year’s Korean Go League invited players from Japan and Taiwan to participate. Taiwan Haifeng Chess Institute formed the “Treasure Island Elite Team”, including:[5 main players]Xu Haohong 9th dan, Wang Yuanjun 9th dan, Lin Junyan 9th dan, Lai Junfu 8th dan, Chen Qirui 7th dan;[3 alternate players ]Lin Lixiang 9th dan, Jian Jingting 6th dan, Xu Jingen 4th dan;[Team Leader]He Xinren;[Coach]Zhou Junxun 9th dan.

On January 11, 2023, after the third round of the regular season, the “Treasure Island Elite Team” lost 1 to 3 to the South Korean “Pohang Steelers”. The specific results of each game are as follows:

The first slow chess game: Xu Haohong’s 9th dan, Heizhong wins Han Shangxun’s 9th dan

The second rapid chess game: Lai Junfu 8th dan, Bai Zhong loses, Yuan Shengqin 9th dan

The third rapid chess game: Chen Qirui 7th dan, Heizhong loses, Park Mingyu 8th dan

Fourth Rapid Chess: Wang Yuanjun 9th dan, Bai Zhong loses, Jiang Ruze 9th dan

The fifth blitz: (no need to proceed)

Remark:

1. A minimum of 4 games will be played in each round. Only when the score is 2 to 2 will the 5th blitz decisive battle be played.

2. Adopt the Go rules of Korean Chess Institute, and the black chess sticks to 6.5 mesh. Competition time:[Slow Chess]The basic time limit is 40 minutes each, with 20-second countdown for each hand (additional seconds);[Rapid Chess]the basic time limit is 20 minutes each, 20-second countdown for each hand (additional seconds);[Blitz Chess]The basic time limit is 1 minute each, and the countdown is 20 seconds for each hand (plus seconds system).

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/11/a103622707.html