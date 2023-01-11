Home World The third round of Korean Go League: Baodao elite team lost 1 to 3 to Pohang Steelers | Xu Haohong | Yuan Shengqin | Wang Yuanjun
World

The third round of Korean Go League: Baodao elite team lost 1 to 3 to Pohang Steelers | Xu Haohong | Yuan Shengqin | Wang Yuanjun

by admin
The third round of Korean Go League: Baodao elite team lost 1 to 3 to Pohang Steelers | Xu Haohong | Yuan Shengqin | Wang Yuanjun

Beijing time:2023-01-11 11:40

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 11, 2023]On January 11, 2023, the third round of the 2022-2023 Korean KB Kookmin Bank Go League regular season kicked off. Taiwan’s “Treasure Island Elite Team” lost 1 to 3 to South Korea “Pohang Steelers”, currently the Taiwan team has a record of 1 win and 2 losses, with 3 points.

2022-2023 Season Korean Go League Standings and Competition Status

For the first time, this year’s Korean Go League invited players from Japan and Taiwan to participate. Taiwan Haifeng Chess Institute formed the “Treasure Island Elite Team”, including:[5 main players]Xu Haohong 9th dan, Wang Yuanjun 9th dan, Lin Junyan 9th dan, Lai Junfu 8th dan, Chen Qirui 7th dan;[3 alternate players ]Lin Lixiang 9th dan, Jian Jingting 6th dan, Xu Jingen 4th dan;[Team Leader]He Xinren;[Coach]Zhou Junxun 9th dan.

On January 11, 2023, after the third round of the regular season, the “Treasure Island Elite Team” lost 1 to 3 to the South Korean “Pohang Steelers”. The specific results of each game are as follows:

The first slow chess game: Xu Haohong’s 9th dan, Heizhong wins Han Shangxun’s 9th dan

The second rapid chess game: Lai Junfu 8th dan, Bai Zhong loses, Yuan Shengqin 9th dan

The third rapid chess game: Chen Qirui 7th dan, Heizhong loses, Park Mingyu 8th dan

Fourth Rapid Chess: Wang Yuanjun 9th dan, Bai Zhong loses, Jiang Ruze 9th dan

The fifth blitz: (no need to proceed)

Remark:

1. A minimum of 4 games will be played in each round. Only when the score is 2 to 2 will the 5th blitz decisive battle be played.

See also  Israel, the "government of change" remains without a majority

2. Adopt the Go rules of Korean Chess Institute, and the black chess sticks to 6.5 mesh. Competition time:[Slow Chess]The basic time limit is 40 minutes each, with 20-second countdown for each hand (additional seconds);[Rapid Chess]the basic time limit is 20 minutes each, 20-second countdown for each hand (additional seconds);[Blitz Chess]The basic time limit is 1 minute each, and the countdown is 20 seconds for each hand (plus seconds system).

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/11/a103622707.html

You may also like

New Orleans had 277 homicides in one year,...

Ukraine, in nine months of war more than...

What is happening in Peru and why there...

U.S. banking industry prepares for economic recession, a...

The race of Covid in China: 90% infected...

Clarissa Ward, who is the CNN correspondent in...

Brazil exonerates army leaders for assault on Parliament

Scholz: EU common fund is needed against US...

Bird flu tightens egg supply as Bay Area...

Palestinian killed in West Bank during clashes with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy