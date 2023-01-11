Listen to the audio version of the article

«During the voting of the Aiuti quater decree, an agenda signed by me was approved which provides for the cancellation of the toll in the urban section of the A24 and A25, an unjust offering that affects the citizens of the eastern suburbs of Rome. Now the government is working to put an end to this injustice to the detriment of commuters who have been asking for years not to be penalized compared to all the other citizens of the capital”. Thus in a note deputy of the Democratic Party, Roberto Morassut.

Increases blocked

No increases have been triggered on the A24/A25 Rome-L’Aquila Teramo motorway and the Torano-breaking latest news branch since 1 January 2023 and the Ministry of Transport had already announced insights into a possible reduction in tolls along these sections.