Home Business A24-A25 motorways: yes to odg for toll stops on the urban section
Business

A24-A25 motorways: yes to odg for toll stops on the urban section

by admin
A24-A25 motorways: yes to odg for toll stops on the urban section

«During the voting of the Aiuti quater decree, an agenda signed by me was approved which provides for the cancellation of the toll in the urban section of the A24 and A25, an unjust offering that affects the citizens of the eastern suburbs of Rome. Now the government is working to put an end to this injustice to the detriment of commuters who have been asking for years not to be penalized compared to all the other citizens of the capital”. Thus in a note deputy of the Democratic Party, Roberto Morassut.

Increases blocked

No increases have been triggered on the A24/A25 Rome-L’Aquila Teramo motorway and the Torano-breaking latest news branch since 1 January 2023 and the Ministry of Transport had already announced insights into a possible reduction in tolls along these sections.

See also  Shenzhen Stock Exchange: This week, it will focus on monitoring Qingshuiyuan and Zhongqingbao, which have experienced abnormally recent gains.

You may also like

From anti-money laundering to the digital euro: the...

Piazza Affari closes at +0.7%, Btp-Bund spread in...

漰ǾӪʽռ 鿵ҩҵ˾³_йҾŻ

Lamborghini, record in 2022 with over 9,200 cars...

Gold, here are the mysterious purchases leading the...

Irca buys the Sweet Ingredients division from Kerry

Uniqlo increases salaries by up to 40% to...

Superbonus 110%, the value of deductions rises again:...

my country’s foreign exchange market operates steadily and...

climate is not the Fed’s purview

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy