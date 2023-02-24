Home Health Ukraine-Russia, China peace plan: what Beijing says
Health

Ukraine-Russia, China peace plan: what Beijing says

by admin
Ukraine-Russia, China peace plan: what Beijing says

One year after the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, on the anniversary of the invasion decided by Moscow, the spotlight is on the peace plan that China should present. In the document for a political solution to the crisis, China will “repeat the positions” it has maintained up to now and “will also take into account the reasonable concerns of all parties, in the hope of creating the widest possible ground for the international community on the Ukrainian issue”, he said. anticipated the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi, quoted by the Xinhua agency, at the end of his mission in Europe and Russia.

The United States expects China to present the announced 12-point peace plan for the political settlement of the war in Ukraine in the next few hours, said the US undersecretary of state, Victoria Nuland, speaking with the “Washington Post”. “Let’s wait to see what the Chinese bring to the table, it is assumed that it will be announced,” Nuland anticipated on February 24, claiming he did not know how it will be presented.

A meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine is scheduled for Friday, which will also be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and it is not excluded that this may be the venue. Nuland then underlined the importance that any agreement to end the war provides for a just and lasting peace: “It cannot be simply a cynical ceasefire that allows the Russians time to go home, rest, refuel and return. But If Xi Jinping can get Putin and his army out of Ukraine, I think we will all applaud and put a price on peace.”

See also  Juventus, in view of Bologna still out Danilo and Chiesa. I work out in the gym for four

If China and the European Union “choose” the path of cooperation, “these efforts will also be of great importance for a political solution to the Ukrainian question”, the Beijing line illustrated by Wang Yia. “Friendship is the key to China‘s policy towards the EU, with cooperation as the general objective”, said Wang, according to whom “if China and the EU choose dialogue and cooperation, the confrontation between blocs will be out of the question; if both sides choose peace and stability, there will be no new cold war; if both sides choose openness and win-win cooperation, global development and prosperity will have a chance”

China and the EU – said the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission – should exclude external interference, correctly manage differences and strengthen exchanges and cooperation to give stability to the turbulent international situation and these efforts are of great importance importance also for the political solution of the Ukrainian question”.

On the Ukrainian crisis, “China has always been firmly on the side of peace and dialogue, on the right side of history”. Over the past year, he said, Beijing “has actively contributed to promoting de-escalation and supporting all efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

You may also like

Women killed in A4, in the video the...

Kill the Justice League, internet connection required even...

What happens to those who eat Philadelphia with...

Antonino Spinalbese kisses Geneva after elimination from GF...

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila: presentation...

Marcia Perugia-Assisi, the organizer Lotti: “Politics is absent,...

what they are and who has the worst...

No agreement on EU sanctions, new meeting tomorrow...

Spid expiring and Cie, here are the new...

Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy