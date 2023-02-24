One year after the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, on the anniversary of the invasion decided by Moscow, the spotlight is on the peace plan that China should present. In the document for a political solution to the crisis, China will “repeat the positions” it has maintained up to now and “will also take into account the reasonable concerns of all parties, in the hope of creating the widest possible ground for the international community on the Ukrainian issue”, he said. anticipated the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi, quoted by the Xinhua agency, at the end of his mission in Europe and Russia.

The United States expects China to present the announced 12-point peace plan for the political settlement of the war in Ukraine in the next few hours, said the US undersecretary of state, Victoria Nuland, speaking with the “Washington Post”. “Let’s wait to see what the Chinese bring to the table, it is assumed that it will be announced,” Nuland anticipated on February 24, claiming he did not know how it will be presented.

A meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine is scheduled for Friday, which will also be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and it is not excluded that this may be the venue. Nuland then underlined the importance that any agreement to end the war provides for a just and lasting peace: “It cannot be simply a cynical ceasefire that allows the Russians time to go home, rest, refuel and return. But If Xi Jinping can get Putin and his army out of Ukraine, I think we will all applaud and put a price on peace.”

If China and the European Union “choose” the path of cooperation, “these efforts will also be of great importance for a political solution to the Ukrainian question”, the Beijing line illustrated by Wang Yia. “Friendship is the key to China‘s policy towards the EU, with cooperation as the general objective”, said Wang, according to whom “if China and the EU choose dialogue and cooperation, the confrontation between blocs will be out of the question; if both sides choose peace and stability, there will be no new cold war; if both sides choose openness and win-win cooperation, global development and prosperity will have a chance”

“China and the EU – said the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission – should exclude external interference, correctly manage differences and strengthen exchanges and cooperation to give stability to the turbulent international situation and these efforts are of great importance importance also for the political solution of the Ukrainian question”.

On the Ukrainian crisis, “China has always been firmly on the side of peace and dialogue, on the right side of history”. Over the past year, he said, Beijing “has actively contributed to promoting de-escalation and supporting all efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.”