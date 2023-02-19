The Pentagon has announced the end of the training for 635 men in Germany, at the Grafenwoehr firing range. They are the crews for the Bradley armored vehicles – arrived a few days ago in good numbers – and for the M109 Paladin self-propelled guns. Just five weeks of training, forced stages to speed up the times. Another 710 elements are ready for the second echelon and a similar activity is planned for artillerymen and soldiers who will receive the Stryker armored vehicles. There Great Britain, on the other hand, has revealed that it has prepared 10,000and which will expand the program — conducted with the participation of instructors from partner countries — to another 20,000. London then decided to secure a plane for fighter pilots (for post war, precise), sailors and marines. Westerners have not yet decided whether or not to supply fighters, there have been steps forward and second thoughts. Washington has currently called itself out arguing that it is not its intention to give aircraft, however he added that he did not veto if any government is ready to take the step. Today the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said he was sure of receiving them, a conviction mixed with the refrain on the need to have new equipment without further delays.