Gb: progress of the Wagner group towards Bakhmut

Over the past three days, Wagner Group forces have made small advances and gained ground on the northern outskirts of the disputed city of Bakhmut, Donbass. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in its daily update on the war in Ukraine. “However, organized Ukrainian defense continues in the area,” British intelligence points out. “Overall, the current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are receiving orders to advance in most sectors,” the report reads, “but lack enough offensive power to achieve decisive effect.”