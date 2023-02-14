MILAN – Markets focused on US price data, which could give the Federal Reserve important indications on the next rate hikes and show whether the assessments that currently emerge from the bond market are more correct than from the equity market. As Bloomberg notes, in fact, the two assets have taken a different path. Bonds are cautious and worried, with yields on 2-year Treasuries posting +30 basis points in the past two weeks underscoring hawkish messages from the Fed. Over the same period, the S&P500 is up a point one and a half percent. Stocks seem to say that the Fed’s bet to curb inflation without derailing the economy will be successful, bonds see the need to keep rates above 5% peak and some are pushing rates as high as 6%. The expectation for inflation today is a decrease in the annual change from 6.5% to 6.2% in January, with one month at 0.5% or 0.1 points less than last month. However, some point out that the slowdown is certainly not rapid and some items in the basket – such as used cars – could indeed lead to a significant setback in the downward path of prices.

In an uncertain market panorama while waiting for this important data, the Japanese Government has formalized the name of Kazuo Ueda in the role of candidate to lead the Bank of Japan (Boj), in place of the current governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose mandate expires in early April.