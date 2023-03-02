The United States is seeking the consent of allies, especially the G7 members, to impose sanctions on China if Beijing were to provide military support to Russia in the war with Ukraine. He brings it back there Reuters, which cites four sources linked to the US administration. The consultations, which are said to be in a preliminary stage, aim to obtain the support of the most powerful countries and to initiate common sanctions. It is unclear what kinds of retaliation Washington might be thinking about. So far, the United States has not provided evidence that Beijing is actually helping Moscow, but during a meeting in Munich with Chinese diplomatic chief Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to help Russia. providing lethal weapons.