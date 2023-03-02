Two Syrian children, a sister and a brother aged 7 and 4, died following burns sustained in a fire that broke out in an earthquake camp in north-western Turkey and in which their other 4 brothers and their mother were injured. This was reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, according to which the two children died in the last few hours in a hospital on the border between Turkey and Syria, in the area devastated by the earthquake of 6 February. The family of the two children was originally from Idlib and had been displaced twice: first by the war, then by the earthquake.

Three weeks after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, with an estimated 50,000 dead and thousands and thousands injured, even if the toll is still being updated, the aftershocks continue, even with high magnitudes. In a region that is trying to restart, also thanks to the many international aids.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his intention to hold elections in Turkey on May 14, dismissing rumors that the vote would have to be postponed due to the earthquake that hit southeastern Anatolia on February 6. “We hope that the nation will do what is necessary on May 14,” Erdogan said, as reported by Anadolu, during a speech to the parliamentary group of his AK party.