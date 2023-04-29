Ultralight crashes and explodes on Mount Musi: two charred dead

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
ACTIVATE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it
1 Year for €9.99
69,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
LUSEVERA – Ultralight crashes and explodes in Friuli: two charred dead. It happened this afternoon, April 29, around 18.30 on the Musi chain in the area of Valli del Torre Alta (Udine), in the municipality of Lusevera. Three residents called the single emergency number Nue112 reporting the fall and explosion of the ultralight. Sores nurses sent an air ambulance and a ground ambulance to the scene. On site, at the base camp in Pradielis, the rescuers of the Udine Alpine Rescue station, the Guardia di Finanza, the Carabinieri, the regional helicopter rescue and the helicopter of the Fire Brigade. The police forces are engaged in the difficult operation of identifying the victims. The investigations are coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Udine
—>The map with the point where the ultralight crashed
Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino