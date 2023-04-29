Ultralight crashes and explodes on Mount Musi: two charred dead

LUSEVERA – Ultralight aircraft crashes and explodes in Friuli: two charred deaths. It happened this afternoon, April 29, around 18.30 on the Musi chain in the area…

Access the article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER BEST OFFER ANNUAL 49,99€ 11,99€

For 1 year ACTIVATE NOW