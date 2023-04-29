Super interest for defecting customers who come back

Credit Suisse lures customers back with super interest Tempting offers over the phone: the failed bank lures back renegade customers with promises of high interest rates.

The bank, which will soon be defunct, wants to win back lost customers. Bild: Urs Flüeler / Keystone

At some point, trust in Credit Suisse and in its survival was gone. And so the long-standing CS customer decided to have her funds transferred from her various accounts at the floundering bank to other financial institutions. True to the motto: “It’s safer.” That was a good two weeks before the state-orchestrated rescue by UBS, as she explained in an interview with “Switzerland at the weekend”.