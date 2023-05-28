Umbria, 4 young people died on the roads. The drama of Ana, persecuted by bullies

PERUGIA Julio Cesar, the oldest, 28 years old. Ana, the youngest, 15. And again Alessio, 26, and Nika, sixteen. They are the shocking count of a bloody night along the roads of Umbria. And unfortunately it may not be over. Because fighting between life and death in the intensive care unit of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia is another boy, 22 years old, brother of the youngest victim. Fifteen-year-old Ana Tuja, a year ago the victim of baby bullies, slapped and kicked first outside an apartment building in Perugia and then in the bathroom of a city fast food restaurant. Those two videos of violence, and indifference of many kids who had watched without lifting a finger to help her, had gone viral on social media to the point of being a national case. Violence that for her meant spinal damage and months of suffering.

Young lives lost in four hours, between midnight on Saturday and four on Sunday morning, in two separate accidents. One on the Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction at the Torricella junction, along the banks of the Trasimeno, in which three of the four victims died and for which there is a 20-year-old boy under investigation for road homicide. The other in Gubbio along the variant of the Pian d’Assino state road, one of the most dangerous roads in the region.

THE CRASH

Ana is in the backseat of an old Ford Fiesta with her friend Nika Myshko, 16 years old. From Perugia, one of Romanian and the other Ukrainian origins, they attend a city school for vocational training. Up front, Ana’s brother sits in the passenger seat while the driver is Julio Cesar Vera Quinonez, a 28-year-old born in Ecuador and residing in Perugia. In the recent past of him a conviction for violence against his girlfriend. They are returning to the city after an evening dancing in a club in the Passignano sul Trasimeno area.

It’s almost four o’clock when the car driven by the 28-year-old collides with a Golf driven by a twenty-year-old from Città di Castello. The dynamics are still being investigated by the carabinieri of the Magione station, coordinated by the chief prosecutor Raffaele Cantone and by the deputy Paolo Abbritti, but the two cars collide before the Fiesta ends its race against the guard rail of the junction Torricella, breaking through it and overturning in the ground below.

The boy driving the other car, in the car with a friend, immediately alerts the rescue services. Carabinieri, firefighters, 118 and Anas personnel arrive at top speed, but for three of the four boys there is nothing they can do. They are already dead. While the desperate rush to the hospital for the fourth passenger of the car begins (his condition is very serious including multiple skull fractures, pulmonary contusions and spleen fracture) the investigators hear the two witnesses. “He cut me off, I couldn’t help it” is basically what the boy driving the Golf says to the carabinieri. In short, a dangerous maneuver by the driver of the Fiesta which, mixed with speed, causes the car to end up straight against the guard rail. Hypothesis that will have to be substantiated by all the investigations ordered by the prosecutor’s office and which will flow, together with the results of the autopsy on the body of Julio Cesar Vera Quinonez, into the open file for vehicular homicide. And in which the name of the twenty-year-old driving the Golf inevitably appears at the moment.

THE ILLNESS

When the Fiesta with the four boys on board ends up in the ground under the junction, Umbria has already mourned a young victim of the road. Alessio Gigli, 26, from Gubbio, is returning home to his parents in the hamlet of San Marco after taking his fiancée home to Sigillo. It’s midnight and in a few hours he will have to wake up to take part in a motorbike race in Jesi. An electrician for a company in Umbertide, Alessio is the protagonist of the Italian Cup, the Italian 12-inch pit bike championship and, like all Gubbio residents, he is passionate about the Ceri festival. But Alessio will never get to that race: his car, along the variant of the Pian d’Assino state road, breaks through the guard rail at a roundabout ending up overturned in the street below. The hypothesis at the moment privileged is that Alessio may have been the victim of an illness.

Michele Milletti

