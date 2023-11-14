Understanding and Treating the Eris Variant: Insights from Italian Experts

New Covid Variant ‘Eris’ Causes Concern in Italy

The Covid variant currently predominant in Italy, known as EG.5 or ‘Eris’, has raised concerns among health experts due to its varied and somewhat unpredictable symptoms. Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, has shed some light on the nature of this new variant.

Describing the symptoms of Eris, Bassetti explains that it often brings a high fever for two or three days, resembling flu-like symptoms with additional pain in some individuals. He recommends the use of symptomatic drugs such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, ketoprofen, and aspirin for treatment.

Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Society Italian Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), adds that around 50% of infections in Italy are currently attributed to Eris. He notes the variability of symptoms, stating that while the virus can be paucisymptomatic in healthy individuals, it can also cause accentuated symptoms with high fever, loss of taste and smell, and in some cases, respiratory tract involvement.

Andreoni advises that individuals who are frail or elderly should seek treatment with antivirals such as Paxlovid and Remdesivir, which have shown effectiveness against the Eris variant within 5 days of onset. He also emphasizes the importance of monitoring the disease closely, as its characteristics can change rapidly, potentially requiring hospitalization.

Bassetti also highlights the importance of adapting treatment strategies to the evolving nature of the virus, urging against the use of outdated therapies such as antibiotics and cortisone. He emphasizes that Eris should be managed as a respiratory infection similar to the flu or a cold, except in older and more fragile individuals where antivirals are necessary.

As Italy grapples with the impact of the Eris variant, health experts are urging the public to stay informed and seek appropriate medical attention if they experience symptoms of Covid-19. The dynamic nature of the virus necessitates a flexible and informed approach to treatment, in order to effectively mitigate its impact on public health.

Share this: Facebook

X

