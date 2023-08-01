Understanding Food Poisoning: Causes, Risks, and Prevention Measures

Italy Remains Vigilant Against Food Poisoning, Educates on Prevention Measures

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, cramps, diarrhea, and fever – these are just a few symptoms of food poisoning. In Italy, although the cases of food poisoning are below the European average, it is crucial to handle and store food correctly. The risk of food poisoning increases during the summer when people tend to consume more cold dishes, often based on raw meat and fish, as well as freshly picked vegetables that are consumed immediately without proper washing.

It is especially important to remain cautious when traveling abroad. Firstly, finding a trusted doctor might not be as easy. Secondly, certain countries present a higher possibility of contracting gastro-intestinal viruses from spoiled food. Edoardo Mocini, a dietician and science popularizer, explains what to avoid eating and what to do if food poisoning occurs.

Food poisoning refers to pathological manifestations caused by the ingestion of food products contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms or their toxic metabolites, commonly known as toxins. It can be classified into three categories: infections, intoxications, and toxin infections. Infections occur when foods are contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Intoxications, on the other hand, are caused by consuming foods contaminated by toxins alone. Lastly, toxin infections occur when foods contain both the pathogenic microorganism and the toxins it produces.

Food poisoning can be particularly dangerous for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Therefore, extra precautions should be taken to ensure their safety. Contamination of food can occur either at its origin, known as primary contamination, or during the production process, referred to as secondary contamination. Secondary contamination is usually a result of poor handling, transport, storage, or preservation of raw materials or processed products.

When it comes to the risks of food poisoning in Italy, the chances are relatively low. In recent decades, there has been a reduction in foodborne illness cases in most industrialized countries, including Italy. This improvement is attributed to specific rules that regulate food hygiene. Since 2006, Italy and the European Community have enforced the “Hygiene Package,” a set of rules that ensure food safety and protect consumers’ health by regulating the entire food chain.

However, when traveling to equatorial and tropical areas, such as Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and South-East Asia, the risk of food poisoning increases. These areas often have poor hygienic conditions, leading to a higher incidence of food poisoning. Travelers may face frequent episodes of “traveler’s diarrhea,” characterized by diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, and malaise. The main cause of traveler’s diarrhea is the ingestion of contaminated water and food.

To prevent food poisoning, individuals should pay close attention to certain foods. Non-potable water, raw fruits and vegetables, raw or undercooked meat and poultry, eggs, and unpasteurized dairy products should be handled with caution. In contrast, cooked foods, hand-peeled fruit, coffee, tea, beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages are generally safer options.

Travelers can adopt effective preventive measures by following simple precautions without panicking. It is essential to avoid consuming fruits and vegetables with their skins, as well as raw or undercooked fish and meat. Only bottled drinks should be consumed, while bulk drinks and tap water should be avoided. Furthermore, it is advisable to refrain from consuming food sold by street vendors.

Preventing foodborne illness at home and abroad starts with basic hygiene practices. Regularly washing hands before handling any food and disinfecting all work surfaces and tools that come into contact with food are essential. Keeping insects and animals away from the dining area is also crucial. Additionally, separating raw meat, poultry, and fish from other foods using different containers and utensils helps prevent cross-contamination. Storing cooked foods in the refrigerator and washing raw vegetables carefully, especially when consuming them raw, is highly recommended. Safe and potable water should be the primary choice, and any food with unpleasant appearances or smells should be avoided.

If food poisoning occurs, each case should be evaluated individually. Consulting a trusted doctor before traveling is always recommended to obtain necessary prescriptions and advice, such as mineral salts, lactic ferments, and paracetamol. When abroad, contacting the travel insurance provider for assistance and seeking examination by a local doctor, if needed, is crucial.

By adhering to preventive measures and being cautious, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of food poisoning both at home and abroad. Prioritizing food safety ensures a pleasant and healthy experience, free from the discomfort and potential dangers of foodborne illnesses.

