Thousands demonstrate against violence against women

Thousands of Bulgarians in Sofia express their solidarity with a woman who was seriously injured by her ex-partner. (picture alliance / NurPhoto / Hristo Vladev)

According to agency reports, at least 5,000 women and men gathered in the capital Sofia alone. They called for reform of the judiciary and better protection for women. Posters read “Not a single woman more!” The reason for the rally was a brutal attack on an 18-year-old, which had triggered a debate about violence against women in the south-eastern European country. Her ex-partner is said to have cruelly abused the young woman a month ago.

A court initially rated the injuries as “minor” and did not order the 26-year-old to be arrested. The man has since been arrested as a result of public pressure. He denies the fact.

This message was broadcast on 08/01/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

