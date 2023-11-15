Understanding the Risks and Symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Italy Leads the Way in Diabetes Screening for Young People

On November 14, World Diabetes Day, the focus is on the importance of understanding the risk of developing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In Italy, the fight against diabetes has taken a significant step forward with the approval of Law 130/2023, which established screening for antibodies responsible for type 1 diabetes in children under 18. This groundbreaking initiative, set to launch in 2024, marks Italy as the first country in the world to implement such a screening program.

For type 1 diabetes, early detection is crucial as the disease often presents in young children and can lead to serious complications, including ketoacidosis, if left untreated. The screening will allow for the identification of young patients at high risk, enabling early intervention and treatment. Nicola Zeni, president of the Italian Diabetes Foundation, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “It was truly exciting to be able to listen to the parliamentary chambers debate type 1 diabetes and celiac disease on several occasions, something which had never happened previously in the history of Italy.”

Valentino Cherubini, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology, noted the impact of early diagnosis on life expectancy for those with type 1 diabetes. When diagnosed early and well-managed, individuals with the disease can expect the same life expectancy as those without diabetes.

In addition to type 1 diabetes, the focus is also on the prevention and early detection of type 2 diabetes, which affects over four million people in Italy and contributes to 80 thousand deaths annually. The parliamentary Intergroup “Obesity, diabetes and chronic non-communicable diseases” and FeSDI – Federation of Italian scientific diabetes societies stressed the importance of identifying risk factors and monitoring blood sugar levels.

Angelo Avogaro, president of FeSDI and SID, emphasized the significant impact of lifestyle factors on the development of type 2 diabetes, stating, “An accurate assessment can identify people at high risk, allowing them to take effective preventative measures, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and weight control.”

Riccardo Candido, vice president of FeSDI and new national president of AMD, reiterated the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles in preventing the spread of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The advancements in diabetes screening and prevention in Italy mark a significant milestone in the global fight against the disease, and serve as a model for other countries seeking to address the growing diabetes epidemic. The theme of World Diabetes Day, “Know your risk, know your answer,” reinforces the critical importance of early detection and intervention in the battle against diabetes.

Share this: Facebook

X

