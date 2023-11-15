Home » Shutdown seems averted: US MPs for interim budget
News

Shutdown seems averted: US MPs for interim budget

by admin
Shutdown seems averted: US MPs for interim budget

The feared standstill of government business in the USA appears to have been averted. Members of the US House of Representatives approved a draft interim budget bill on Tuesday (local time) with more than the required two-thirds majority. Without approval, employees in parts of the public administration, among others, would no longer have received their salaries from Saturday. The Senate, the other chamber of the US Congress, must now approve the proposal. This is considered a formality because the Democrats have a majority in the Senate and had already commented positively on the draft. The Republican leadership there has also already signaled its approval.

A vote is expected later this week. After that, President Joe Biden still has to sign the draft. However, this excludes the billions in support requested by Biden for Israel and Ukraine as well as new money for the US border protection with Mexico. These points would have to be decided separately later, just like a regular budget with a longer term. 336 members of the House of Representatives voted for the draft, 95 parliamentarians rejected it.

Only two Democrats voted against it

The bill would fund around a fifth of the money for government operations and federal agencies through Jan. 19, including money for military and veterans, agriculture and transportation. The other four-fifths, such as the State Department, Commerce, Labor and Health, will be funded through February 2, according to The Washington Post.

The newly elected Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, introduced the bill last week. However, 93 of his party colleagues rejected the proposal because they wanted to categorically prevent the increase in some expenditure items it contained. Only 127 Republicans voted for it. The draft was only successful with the votes of 209 Democrats, two Democrats voted against it.

The term of the current interim budget, which was only passed by the US Congress at the beginning of October, ends on Saturday. Until then, a solution must be found to avert the insolvency of the public administration. The political wrangling repeats itself every year – usually Congress makes do by passing an interim budget and then fights again a few months later over the financing of government operations.

You may also like

For the first time a cruise ship spent...

300 million people participate to promote the high-quality...

Survey by the trade association: Dealers in Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg...

7 days retro: a look back at the...

“We do not participate in a subsidy race,”...

They seek to prevent new kidnappings in Huila

Digital Euro: Experts mitigate concerns

prenatal consultations in T1 increase from 29% in...

Donald Trump’s accounts: how much he owes and...

Three Tadó neighborhoods have been without water for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy