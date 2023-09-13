Unfulfilled desire to have children: What role does nutrition play? | > – Guide

As of: September 11, 2023 9:32 a.m

In Germany, almost every tenth couple is involuntarily childless. In addition to physical causes, lifestyle habits can often also contribute to the lack of pregnancy. This is where nutrition can come into play.

by Mirja Klensang

Sooner or later it comes to many couples: the desire for a child. But it doesn’t always come true straight away. With every cycle in which pregnancy is unsuccessful, doubts grow among men and women: What if it doesn’t work out for us?

Have the causes of infertility clarified

There can be very different causes of infertility – and many can be influenced positively. First you have to find out what the problem is. For this, a gynecological examination or, for men, a urological examination is important.

Is there a physical or hormonal disorder? Is it congenital or the result of an illness? Medical treatment is then usually necessary. But lifestyle habits can also play a role in the desire to have children.

Being overweight or underweight affects fertility

Body weight has a strong influence on fertility. Obesity in particular is increasingly the reason for reduced fertility. Belly fat is to blame. The so-called visceral fat is not just a store of unnecessary calories, it also acts like an independent organ.

Belly fat itself produces hormones and messenger substances that unbalance the hormonal balance of women and men. Possible consequence: The female body no longer prepares properly for pregnancy, the male body produces fewer sperm of poorer quality. So the kilos have to come off.

Reduce belly fat with proper nutrition

In order to melt belly fat, a permanent change in diet is important. The nutrient balance should be balanced and the body also needs time to digest. So: No snacking, but two to three main meals a day, with high-quality protein sources, lots of vegetables and enough whole grain products on the plate. Carbohydrates, especially sugar, should be strictly limited. Intermittent fasting can effectively support weight loss.

Eating properly to avoid being underweight

Being underweight also leads to disruptions in the hormonal balance – with the same result as being overweight: pregnancy may become more difficult. If you weigh too few pounds and want to gain weight in the long term, you should eat a wholesome diet with a higher calorie density.

A balanced mixed diet in the style of Mediterranean cuisine is easy to digest and strengthens. That means: vegetables, salad, fresh fruit, nuts, little meat, lots of fish and seafood and good oils. Plus few, but high-quality carbohydrates.

To gain weight, it can also be helpful to eat more often and slowly get your stomach used to larger portions.

Stress as an indirect factor for infertility

Reproductive capacity is often not a fixed variable. Extreme physical or mental stress can temporarily disrupt the hormonal balance and trigger phases of infertility. In women they become noticeable through menstrual disorders. Ovulation is delayed or stops altogether.

However, it has not yet been proven that “normal” everyday stress has a direct impact on fertility. Indirectly, however, it can certainly play a role, because a stressful everyday life often leads to an unhealthy lifestyle. In the long run, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and an unhealthy diet reduce the chances of pregnancy.

Eating healthy despite stress

Due to a lack of time, cooking yourself often falls by the wayside. Freshly prepared food is demonstrably healthier than ready-made products – and not only, but especially when you’re trying to have children. With a little organization, preparation and routine, a healthy diet can be implemented even in stressful everyday life.

If you write a weekly menu and only go shopping once a week, use grocery delivery services or even rely on frozen food, you will spend significantly less time in the supermarket. And if you prepare your food for one or more days (meal prep), you are doing something good for your body without having to stand in the kitchen every day.

Frustration eating: Beware of “emotional calories”

Last but not least, the unfulfilled desire to have children itself leads to stress – on an emotional level. Constantly waiting for a positive pregnancy test can be extremely stressful for those affected. It is important not to disturb the body with unhealthy behavior patterns. Keyword: frustration food. Because it is precisely these “emotional calories” that usually end up in the stomach and hips – making the chances of pregnancy even more difficult.

Last but not least, eating should be a pleasure – and you cannot enjoy it while standing, walking or in front of the television. If you’re hungry and devote your full attention to eating, you’re also giving yourself a little time to relax. And that’s never a bad thing when you’re trying to have children.

Further information

This topic in the program:

The Nutrition Docs | Sep 11, 2023 | 9:00 p.m

