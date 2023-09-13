entry-level with 33W fast charging and 50MP camera • Techzilla

realme C51 is around the corner, in fact Realme’s new entry level will debut in Italy on September 20th. There is therefore only a week left before its debut and despite being a device aimed at the low end it has several interesting features such as 33W fast charging and a 50Mpx main camera sensor.

It is also equipped with storage up to 128GB and 8GB dynamic RAM. Furthermore, the C51 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card simultaneously, allowing you to expand storage by up to 2TB.

Technical sheet Realme C51

6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels),refresh ratea 90 Hz,touch sampling rateat 180Hz, maximum brightness up to 560 nits UNISOC T612 octa-core processor (12 nm) with Mali-G57 GPU 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM 64 GB of storage memory, with the possibility of expansion up to 2 TB via microSD dual rear camera with 50 megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8) and depth sensor 8 megapixel front camera (f/2.0) side-mounted fingerprint recognition sensor Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Dual SIM support (nano + nano + microSD) 3.5 mm audio jack input 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support SuperVOOC Android 13 with Realme UI T Edition dimensions : 167.2 × 76.7 × 7.99 mm weight: 186 grams

As we said before, the realme C51 is equipped with a segment-leading 50MP main camera, which makes HD photography possible even at the basic level. Furthermore, the C51 is combined with charging SUPERVOOC da 33W fastest in the segment. Compared to its predecessor from 10W, the C31, the C51 increased charging speed by 100%.

The back of the realme C51 presents a pattern called Stylish Glittering, created by the fusion of different textures which create bright and eye-catching details, making the overall design more dynamic and fashionable.

We remind you that the debut in Italy is scheduled for next week, exactly September 20th, with prices yet to be confirmed.

