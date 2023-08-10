Unhealthy Foods to Avoid for a Fit and Healthy Diet

There would be some foods that may be unhealthy for your health and diet

For healthy eating and being really fit you need to pay close attention to the foods you introduce into your body. A topic not taken for granted and not to be underestimated that can really be fundamental for health.

Sometimes there is a risk of following an incorrect food routine which can lead to cardiovascular complications, diabetes, high cholesterol, fatty liver and more.

A diet rich in especially animal fats, hydrogenated fats, industrial foods, fatty cheeses, carbonated drinks, excess sugar.

There are, in fact, many products that should literally be avoided. It is not a question of calories, but of a negative excess of those that are not even macronutrients, such as colourings, preservatives, sweeteners, etc.

Here are the foods you need to give up to stay healthy

Protein products, light or zero. Products distinguished by labels showing high protein content, zero fat or sugar or simply “light” they may not be all that light. A real problem. You should always pay attention to the labels, first going to read the calories, and then move on to fat, sugar, sodium and other elements. In particular, some protein or zero-fat products would have a very high quantity of sugars which would contrast with what is a healthy diet.

Vegetables “reinvented”. Sometimes we let ourselves be convinced by what may be reinvented vegetables. Vegetable chips, etc. However, these would be filled with oil and even fried in it. You should always prefer vegetables to be eaten raw, stewed, boiled, lightly seared, baked. But avoid any type of frying or condiments with sauces and other extra elements, the composition of which is not often known. This happens especially when you go to restaurants, obviously the products served could have undergone processing or in any case have ingredients that are reported, but of which the quantity used for each 100 grams of product is not known, for example.

Sauces. Don’t be fooled by the sauces found on the shelves, it could really happen that you end up with highly fatty products that are low in macronutrients. Better to prepare some condiments at home. From mayonnaise (very fat, but certainly healthier if prepared with eggs, lemons and oil, all organic products) to topper and salad dressings. For example, a few spoonfuls of Greek yogurt, a little chives, extra virgin olive oil and salt could be the right compromise for a really tasty and figure-friendly sauce.

Porridge. You have to pay close attention to the ready-to-use preparations for what seems to be the most popular breakfast of recent times. The addition of sugars, preservatives and much more is just around the corner. Better to buy oat flakes or other porridge flours, reading the label well, making sure there are no “extra” and unhealthy additions.

