Next door with the skeptics Grander water is being discussed once again. This water, which is said to have been “energized” by divine inspiration to the inventor, is said to taste better and help against all sorts of things. It is even widely used in swimming pools.

The company itself is careful with health-related claims. In the case of food, health claims are supported by the European Health Claims Regulation Borders have been drawn, and Grander water has not yet passed as a medicinal product and would also do so in Germany Medicines Advertising Act subject. Instead, the company your customers speak. They’re allowed to say what they’re supposed to say, even on the company’s websitea loophole.

The manufacturer of Meditonsin®, a well-known homeopathic cold remedy, was less cautious. The manufacturer had advertised that a study had “again impressively confirmed the good effectiveness and tolerability of Meditonsin® drops”. However, the “study” does not do that, it is more to be understood as a collection of customer voices.

The consumer center NRW warned and sued the manufacturer of Meditonsin®. The District Court of Dortmund has confirmed the legal opinion of the consumer advice center and does not see sufficient evidence for the company’s new advertising claims. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Unlike Grander water, Meditonsin® is a medicinal product. It is even an approved homeopathic remedy, which is not a given when it comes to homeopathics. Many are only registered and are therefore not allowed to make any statements about the indication. This is different with approved homeopathic medicines. They have – in whatever way – proven their effectiveness against the BfARM and can then be used with an indication: “Meditonsin® is a natural medicine for colds,” says the company’s website.

It is allowed to do so, even if one can argue about whether a product that contains mercury (even if in the smallest amount) is “natural”. Well, mercury occurs in nature, in a way, according to this reading of the natural, nuclear power plants also generate energy with natural fuels. Basically, homeopaths tend to trust the supernatural, the “spiritual” forces, insofar as a gift. But according to the district court of Dortmund, advertising with the study was not permitted. Keep an eye out when purchasing a study!

(Thanks to LH for pointing out the verdict)