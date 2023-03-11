Home Business Traffic – Flixbus threatens a dispute over a 49-euro ticket with a reduction in the route network
Traffic – Flixbus threatens a dispute over a 49-euro ticket with a reduction in the route network

Traffic – Flixbus threatens a dispute over a 49-euro ticket with a reduction in the route network

The long-distance bus company Flixbus is threatening to reduce its route network if it does not become part of the 49-euro ticket. “We would probably have to cut up to 20 percent of the total offer in Germany,” said Flixbus boss Schwämmlein.

The long-distance bus company Flixbus is threatening to significantly reduce its route network if it does not become part of the 49-euro ticket. “We would probably have to cut up to 20 percent of the total offer in Germany,” said Flixbus boss André Schwämmlein of the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday. All in all, “the long-distance bus service in 150 German cities would then deteriorate or it would be completely eliminated”. Individual regions could be “cut off” from the long-distance bus network.

The 49-euro ticket will be valid on all local public transport in Germany from May 1st, i.e. on regional trains, buses, trams, underground and suburban trains. Long-distance buses and long-distance trains are not included.

Flixbus demands to be included in the offer in the future. The company had “many discussions” with Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), said Schwämmlein. He spoke of “positive signals”.

