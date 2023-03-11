by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

16:18 – “Lack of quality? I do not think. I am satisfied with the test. It can be improved, indeed it must. Today there are more positives than negatives”. 16:16 – “The match is made up of episodes, we were…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cittadella-Palermo, Gorini: “Nice show, the boys gave their all” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».