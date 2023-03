Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar once again defeated his Danish rival Jonas Vingegaard in the hills and is aiming for a triumph in the Paris-Nice race. After Friday’s stage was canceled due to strong wind, today the two favorites together with the Frenchman David Gaudu fought for the laurels at the Col de la Couillole, and thanks to the triumph, Pogačar increased his lead in the standings. On Sunday, the peloton faces the final 118 kilometers around Nice with five hills.

