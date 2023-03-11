EDELKRONE STANDPLUS: REVOLUTIONARY TRIPOD, DIFFERENT FROM ALL THE OTHERS

Noble crown . The name sounds Ur-German at first, but even then you are wrong. Edelkrone is a manufacturer of photo/video accessories based in Turkey. Ankara to be precise. With a product called StandPLUS Edelkrone wants nothing less than to have reinvented the traditional tripod for camera positioning, although this appears to be a further development of a product that has existed since 2016. In fact, the idea is impressive. But does it stand up to closer scrutiny?

The basic principle of the StandPLUS consists of a folded arm construction with several joints and an integrated stand with three arms and integrated castors. The purpose is to bring the camera into the desired shooting position for photo and video recordings much faster and more conveniently than with any tripod and tripod head. Pictures say more than a thousand words, so here is the manufacturer’s video:



With the StandPLUS, the camera can also be brought into positions in no time at all that are difficult to set up with normal tripods or only with extra extension arms. The concept is therefore really promising. But there are a few snags and ambiguities.

The StandPLUS would be almost ideal for my professional use in the field of product photography. The casters integrated into the base also seem useful, since I have solid floors in my work/listening room. The castors are certainly less helpful on high-pile carpets or uneven floors, and this concept is hardly suitable at all for outdoors. But where it fits, this reimagining of the tripod seems to be a real game changer.

But doubts remain. Although the Edelkrone website makes a very professional impression and lists numerous references from the film and TV industry, it is not very meaningful in terms of technical details about the StandPLUS. The product should do without any buttons at all. But how well does that work in practice with cameras of different weights? (Only a relatively limited maximum carrying capacity of 2.5 kg is specified.) And how exactly is the camera mounted? Only with a screw, with a special connection? Can cameras be mounted with an Arca tripod plate? …

Edelkrone names the company for Germany Videodata in Hamburg as an importer/dealer. However, when I asked about it, the employee told me that the product is currently neither available nor listed and that communication with Edelkrone in Turkey is probably very difficult or that they are currently not available at all. I would therefore advise against an online purchase in the manufacturer’s web shop at the moment.

Too bad actually. But maybe the communication and product availability will improve soon, so that a practical test of the StandPLUS can clarify the most important questions. Incidentally, the price is 468.95, with Edelkrone promising to cover all shipping and customs costs. But as I said, in the current situation I would of a direct order Noble crown advise against in Turkey.

SATECHI: HUB WITH SIX ADDITIONAL PORTS FOR THE IPAD

The iPad and its iPadOS are still significantly limited in functionality compared to Mac/macOS and are therefore far from being accepted by many users as a notebook replacement. Still, there is a growing number of users who rely entirely on Apple’s popular tablet. However, when it comes to external connections, hubs, docks and adapters have to be used with the iPad – even more so than with MacBooks.

Satechi has now with that USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD presented a connection hub especially (but not only) for Apple M1 iPads. The improved model from the American manufacturer has four other useful connections in addition to a 4K HDMI connection and a USB-C PD port that enables charging with up to 60 watts. The hub also enables bi-directional charging and an extension cable provides more flexibility.

The most important things at a glance:

Multifunctional USB-C hub for the iPad

Features a 4K HDMI port (requires a direct connection of HDMI and HDMI)

USB-C Power Delivery enables fast charging (at least 30 watt power adapter is recommended for optimal charging speed)

Possibility of bidirectional charging

Specially designed for Apple M1 iPads, but also compatible with M2 models and previous models (2018 and newer) as well as other USB-C devices

The adapter offers six connections:

1x USB-C PD (60 W)

1x 4K HDMI (60 Hz)

1x USB-3.0 (5 Gbit/s)

1x SD and Micro card reader

1x Audio Klinke (3,5mm)

Extension cable included for more flexibility and compatibility with iPad cases

The Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD is now available in Space Gray for EUR 79.99 Gravis available. At Amazon he is currently listed for 75 euros.

VR RADIO: ALMOST LIKE REAL STREAMING FOR 170 EUROS

Streaming audio components are becoming cheaper and cheaper. At first glance, the VR radio offered by the online broadcaster Pearl looks like a fully-fledged streaming component. At second glance, however, it turns out to be a better radio alarm clock.

The VR radio is a DAB+/FM tuner and internet radio in one. Music can also be played locally from USB sticks, but only MP3 files are supported. Streaming is also possible, but only locally and via Bluetooth. So the VR radio is not a real streamer, although it looks like it with its hi-fi format and integrated color display. The main function is in the area of ​​internet radio and clock/alarm functions.

The features at a glance:

Audio receiver IRS-705.HiFi for connection to a hi-fi or stereo system

Radio reception via Internet, DAB+ and FM

Frequency ranges DAB+: 174 – 240 MHz, FM: UKW 87.5 – 108 MHz, station search: automatic and manual

supports WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)

Freely assignable station memory: 30 each for web radio, FM and DAB+

Internet channel management: sorting by genre, country, favorites and much more

Music playback from USB sticks up to 128 GB (not included), supported format: MP3

Bluetooth 4.2 for audio streaming, supported profiles: A2DP, HSP, AVRCP, L2CAP

Color TFT display with 8.1 cm / 3.2″ diagonal: shows station names, title information, time, date and much more

Digital clock with automatic and manual time and date setting

USB charging port for smartphones, e-book readers and other mobile devices: 5 volts, 1 A

Alarm clock with 2 alarm times: alarm by sound, web radio, FM, DAB+

Snooze function for renewed alarm tone

Off timer with adjustable length of time

Equalizer: Normal, Mid, Jazz, Rock, Soundtrack, Classic, Pop, News

Free app for iOS and Android

Operation via remote control or directly on the device via rotary control and 8 buttons

WLAN antenna, extendable, DAB+/FM telescopic antenna

Rear connections: USB (for charging only), stereo cinch output, line-out (3.5 mm jack), TOSLINK (optical output), coaxial (digital output), WLAN antenna, DAB+/FM antenna; front: USB (media player only)

Power supply: 230 volts (Euro plug), remote control: 2 batteries type AAA / Micro (included)

Dimensions: 43.5 x 6.5 x 27 cm, weight: 2.28 kg

The VR radio IRS-705.HiFi is bei Pearl available at a price of 169.99 euros.

YAMAHA TW-E3C: IN-EARS WITH MULTIPOINT CONNECTION AND LONG RUNTIME

With the TW-E3C Yamaha presents the third generation of its earbuds. Dynamic 6.0 millimeter drivers and various silicone attachments in four sizes ensure good sound and wearing comfort. The music is now transmitted with Bluetooth in version 5.2 and supports AAC and aptX Adaptive. The new, wireless connection also offers a major advantage in gaming mode: when playing games and playing videos and films, the latency, i.e. the delay in image and sound, is reduced as much as possible. Another highlight: With a runtime of up to nine hours and 15 more with the charging case, the earbuds offer plenty of endurance.

Yamaha Listening Care: At low volume levels, certain frequencies are harder for the human ear to perceive. So that the music doesn’t have to be turned up louder, Yamaha has integrated its own Listening Care technology. It’s like an improved type of loudness circuit. Listening Care builds on YPAO Volume. A technique that Yamaha has been using in home theater systems for years.

Of course, the TW-E3C also master telephony functions, which are combined here with Qualcomm’s cVcTM (Clear Voice Capture) technology for the best speech intelligibility. It is also possible to connect to two Bluetooth-enabled devices at the same time. For example, smartphone and laptop are connected and when a call is made or when a video is played, the respective device does not have to be changed in the settings. With “Ambient Sound”, the earbuds get another feature of the higher-priced TW-E5B and TW-E7B models. This means that important ambient noises can be heard well even when music is playing and remain in focus. An app is also included.

Die Yamaha TW-E3C are now available in the colors black, grey, blue, green, beige and red at an RRP of 99 euros. (Yamaha bei Amazon)

SONOS ERA 100 AND 300 SMART SPEAKER OFFICIALLY INTRODUCED

They have been haunting the online landscape for quite some time and MTN has also reported about them, but now the official presentation of the new Sonos speakers Era 100 and Era 300 is here.

The manufacturer’s summaries for the Era 300 are as follows:

Engineered for 3D Audio: The Era 300’s complex acoustic design is housed in a sleek, hourglass-shaped enclosure. Every angle, proportion and omission improves the direction and spread of sound for a true surround experience.

Incredible Surround Sound: The Era 300 is the first Sonos speaker to deliver multichannel surround sound when used as a surround speaker for a home theater setup. Movie fans can connect two speakers to the Arc or the Beam (Gen. 2) to create a superior Dolby Atmos experience that puts them at the center of the action.

Close collaboration with the music industry: Sonos worked closely with its community of leading artists and creators, including members of the Sonos Soundboard, to fine-tune the Era 300 so that sound fans can enjoy their music in studio quality.

And for the Era 100:

Now in stereo: Two angled tweeters send the high frequencies left and right for crystal-clear stereo sound. At the same time, a larger midrange driver provides impressive bass that you would not expect from a compact speaker.

Compact and powerful, the Era 100 is packed with audio upgrades and tech improvements, and the sleek, modern design always looks elegant on the bookshelf, kitchen counter, desk or bedside table.

Customizable system: Two Era 100s can be used as surround speakers at your next movie night to create a surround sound system with a soundbar, or placed as a stereo pair for room-filling sound.

All details on the product page of the Era 100 or. Era 300. Era 300 will be available for €499 and Era 100 for €279 from March 28, 2023.