Severe Weather Alert: Jianghuai North China Facing Heavy Rainfall & High Temperatures

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings regarding severe weather conditions in several regions of China. Heavy rainfall, high temperatures, and the possibility of typhoons have been forecasted for different parts of the country.

According to the observatory, the southeastern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, eastern and southern Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, eastern and southern Sichuan Basin, and Yunnan are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rainfall. These regions will be affected by low-pressure inverted troughs and low-altitude shear lines. Moreover, from the 21st to the 23rd, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the eastern Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jiangsu and Anhui, eastern North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China. Heavy rainfall is expected, with local heavy rains anticipated in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other areas.

Simultaneously, several parts of the country are grappling with high temperatures. The eastern and southern regions of North China will witness temperatures ranging from 35-37°C today and tomorrow. Furthermore, high-temperature weather is expected in the Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, Huanghuai, and most southern areas from the 21st to the 25th.

In the coming weeks, China is also bracing itself for possible typhoons. The Central Meteorological Observatory estimates the formation of 1 to 2 typhoons in the South China Sea and the ocean east of the Philippines within the next 10 days. Additionally, a new tropical disturbance cloud cluster 98W (typhoon embryo) has formed in the remote western Pacific Ocean. After weakening the typhoon “Teli,” it is predicted to rapidly intensify by absorbing the monsoon water vapor originally supplied to “Tali”. Meteorologists have expressed concerns that this disturbance may develop into the fifth typhoon of the year.

The typhoon is expected to impact the northern waters of the South China Sea and southern China next week. The public is advised to stay updated with the latest typhoon information.

However, citizens are reminded to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines provided by local authorities. In the event of severe weather conditions or the approach of a typhoon, it is essential to take necessary precautions.

Please note, the information provided here is based on the reports from the Central Meteorological Observatory, and readers are advised to verify the details independently.

